Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Stock Market Outlook: Quarterly Earnings, Global Cues, FII To Influence Trading In Equities This Week

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 721.06 points or 1.32 per cent last week due to weak global trends, FII selling and concerns over high inflation

undefined
Source-Press Trust Of India.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 11:56 am

Financial results, foreign fund movement, global cues and trends in the rupee are the major factors that will drive the equity markets this week, analysts said.

Besides, international oil benchmark Brent crude movement would also influence trading in the market, they added.

"Market will react to HDFC Bank's numbers on Monday, while Ambuja Cement, HUL, IndusInd Bank and Wipro will be the other prominent names for Q1 earnings this week,"  Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said.

Related stories

Russia-Ukraine War Expected To Hit EU Economy, Push Up Inflation

Eknath Shinde Is Modi's Mascot In Fight Against Inflation; Cuts VAT On Petrol, Diesel

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 15.18% In June From Record High in May

On the global front, the ECB (European Central Bank) and Bank of Japan's decision on the interest rates will be an important factor whereas the movement of the dollar index will remain a critical factor, Meena said.

"Market will also have an eye on commodity prices and behaviour of FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors)," Meena added.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.91 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit at Rs 9,579.11 crore on the back of overall growth. On a standalone basis, its net profit increased to Rs 9,195.99 crore from Rs 7,729.64 crore in the year-ago period but was down from Rs 10,055.18 crore in the preceding March quarter.

"In absence of any major event, we feel earnings and global cues will largely dictate the trend. We’re seeing a tussle among the bulls and bears, not only in Indian markets but globally," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 721.06 points or 1.32 per cent last week due to weak global trends, FII selling and concerns over high inflation.

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities, said, "As concerns of growing inflation and recession hang over the global economy, Indian benchmark indices are projected to remain uncertain in the near term. Further, with earnings season in full swing, market players should avoid reading too much into India Inc's numbers and instead focus on management commentary."

"As the result season gains momentum, more stock-specific action would be seen in the market. Going ahead, the market is likely to continue its range-bound movement as the tug of war continues between global and domestic cues," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Hindustan Zinc, IDBI, JSW Energy, PVR, and Reliance Industries are among the other firms to announce their earnings this week.

With the start of the April-June 2022 quarter result season, we can expect stock and sector-specific action over the next one month, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said.

Tags

Business Stock Markets Equity Markets Foreign Portfolio Investors Foreign Institutional Investors FPIs FIIs Stock Market Outlook Quartely Earnings Quarterly Results Hindustan Zinc IDBI JSW Energy PVR Reliance Industries
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City