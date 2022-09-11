Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Stock Market Outlook: Markets To Take Cues From Macro Data, Global Trends

Industrial production data for July and inflation rate for August are scheduled to be announced on Monday. Besides, wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data will be released on Wednesday

Sensex.
Sensex.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 2:57 pm

Trading in the domestic equity market this week will be largely driven by a host of macroeconomic data announcements and global trends, analysts said.

Industrial production data for July and inflation rate for August are scheduled to be announced on Monday. Besides, wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data will be released on Wednesday.

"The direction of the market in the week ahead will be determined by cues from the global markets as well as important macroeconomic data points such as inflation, manufacturing, and industrial production," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Other major factors that would influence trading are foreign fund movement and trends in the rupee against the US dollar.

"Global markets will keenly await the inflation numbers of the US. This data will be closely watched by international markets since it will affect how the Fed will proceed with future rate hikes," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities.

The volatility in oil prices and USD-INR trend will be important factors that may affect the market, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Last week, the Sensex advanced 989.81 points or 1.68 per cent, while the Nifty gained 293.90 points or 1.67 per cent.

"We maintain our bullish view on markets," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Related stories

Ride Your 2022 Stock Market Journey In High Gear With These Top-5 Auto Sector Picks

Global Trends, FIIs To Drive Stock Markets This Week: Analysts

"As we’re seeing buying interest across the board, the focus should be more on the best-performing sectors viz banking, financials, auto and FMCG, and remain selective in the others," Mishra added. 

Tags

Business Stock Market Stock Market Outlook BSE NSE Sensex WPI Wholesale Price Inflation
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup