Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Bounce Back After 2-Day Decline Led By SBI, L&T

Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 3.39 per cent, followed by State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 4:43 pm

Benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after a two-day decline, with the Sensex and Nifty climbing nearly 1 per cent each, tracking a positive trend in European markets.

Buying in IT and bank stocks also supported the recovery in equities. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 547.83 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 55,816.32. During the day, it climbed 584.6 points or 1 per cent to 55,853.09.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 157.95 points or 0.96 per cent to 16,641.80.

Related stories

Housing Prices Rise Up To 15% Annually In June quarter

Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 3.39 per cent, followed by State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank.

Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries were the laggards, shedding up to 1.32 per cent.

In Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the red.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher during mid-session deals. The US markets had ended lower on Tuesday.

"Nifty broke a two-day losing streak on July 27 ahead of the US Fed meet outcome in the evening. In the process, Nifty was one of the best performers in the Asian region," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.53 per cent to $105 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors again offloaded shares worth Rs 1,548.29 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.
 

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Pre Market Opening Stock Market Updates Share Market News Updates Nifty Trading Strategy HDFC HDFC Bank Stocks In News Stocks In Focus TVS Motor Apollo Tyre
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Recent Changes In Income Tax On Provident Fund Contributions

Recent Changes In Income Tax On Provident Fund Contributions

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy