Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sensex Falls Over 500 Points, Nifty Below 17,200; Axis Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Auto Biggest Laggards

At 3:10 pm, Sensex was down 518 points at 57,002, and the Nifty 50 index fell 160 points to end at 17,084 points. 

Sensex Falls Over 500 Points, Nifty Below 17,200; Axis Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Auto Biggest Laggards
Sensex File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 3:31 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday led by losses in index heavyweights like Axis Bank, Powergrid, Wipro, and SBI. The Sensex fell as much as 525 points, and the Nifty 50 index fell below 17,200 points. 

Related stories

Axis Bank Shares Tumble Over 5% After Earnings Announcement, Should You Buy?

Why Sensex, Nifty Gave Up Early Gains On Friday

At 3:10 pm, Sensex was down 518 points at 57,002, and the Nifty 50 index fell 160 points to end at 17,084 points. 

On Friday, most of the Asian markets were trading higher taking cues from strong closing on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.75 per cent, Taiwan Weighted advanced 1.2 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.9 per cent.

Back home, all the 15 sector gauges ended lower with losses from 0.93 per cent to 2.09 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 50 index fell by 1.01 per cent at 8,161, whereas Nifty Midcap 100 index fell by 0.89 per cent at 29,866. 

Amongst the Nifty 50 heavyweights, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer Private Limited, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers, whereas Axis Bank, Coal India, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Bajaj Auto were the top losers. The shares of Axis Bank tumbled over 5 per cent after the company reported a 49.77 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter on Thursday. The lender had reported a profit of Rs 2,677 crore in the same quarter last year.

Tags

Business Sensex Stock Market Nifty 500 BSE NSE Axis Bank HDFC Life Coal India Bajaj Auto Kotak Bank
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022