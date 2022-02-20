Five Firms Submit Rs 1.53-Trillion Proposals To Set Up Semiconductor, Display Plants

The government has received proposals from five companies for setting up the electronic chip and display manufacturing plants with an investment of Rs 1.53 trillion, an official statement said on Saturday.

Vedanta Foxconn JV, IGSS Ventures and ISMC propose to set up electronic chip manufacturing plants with $13.6 billion investment and have sought the support of $5.6 billion from the Centre under the Rs 76,000-crore Semicon India Programme, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

Vedanta and Elest have proposed to set up a display manufacturing unit with a projected investment of $6.7 billion and have sought the support of $2.7 billion from the Centre under the Scheme for setting up of Display Fabs in India.

Besides this, SPEL Semiconductor, HCL, Syrma Technology and Valenkani Electronics have registered for semiconductor packaging and Ruttonsha International Rectifier has registered for compound semiconductors.

Three companies -- Terminus Circuits, Trispace Technologies and Curie Microelectronics -- have submitted applications under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme.