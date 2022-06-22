Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sebi Sends Rs 5 Lakh Notice To Future Enterprises In Disclosure Lapses Case

Future Enterprises failed to disclose to the exchanges the information regarding the initiation of arbitration proceedings and also the passing of an order dated October 25, 2020, in favor of Amazon

Sebi Sends Rs 5 Lakh Notice To Future Enterprises In Disclosure Lapses Case
SEBI SEBI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 6:24 pm

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday sent a notice to Future Enterprises asking it to pay over Rs 5 lakh in a matter pertaining to disclosure lapses about the initiation of arbitration proceedings against Future Group by Amazon.

The regulator also warned the company of attachment of assets and bank accounts if it fails to make the payment within 15 days.

The notice came after the company failed to pay the fine imposed on it by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Related stories

Amazon Sends Notice To Future Group Promoters To Stop Transaction With Reliance

Reliance Calls Off Deal With Future Group After Secured Creditors Give A Thumbs Down

In an order passed in March, the capital markets regulator had slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Future Enterprises for disclosure lapses in the case related to arbitration proceedings against Future Group by Amazon.com NV Investments Holdings LLC.

Future Enterprises failed to disclose to the exchanges the information regarding the initiation of arbitration proceedings and also the passing of an order dated October 25, 2020, in favor of Amazon.

In its notice, Sebi directed Future Enterprises to pay Rs 5.21 lakh, which includes penalty, interest, and recovery cost, within 15 days.

In the event of non-payment of dues, the market regulator will recover the amount by attaching and selling the company's moveable and immoveable properties. Besides, the firm faces attachment of its bank accounts.

The regulator can also take the route of arrest and detention in prison to recover the amount. 

Tags

Business SEBI Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Sebi) Securities And Exchange Board Of India Future Enterprises Future Group Amazon Amazon Future Group Row Amazon-Future Enterprises Row
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future