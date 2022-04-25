Monday, Apr 25, 2022
SBI Card Engages TCS For Digital Transformation

TCS has been serving the largest pure-play credit card issuer in the country for a decade and the new deal is an expansion of the engagement.

State Bank of India.

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 2:27 pm

TCS on Monday said it has signed a deal with SBI Card that will help digitalize and transform the online onboarding processes of the latter's customers and will further enable the client to expand its e-card issuance.

It, however, did not disclose the value of the deal.

TCS has been serving the largest pure-play credit card issuer in the country for a decade and the new deal is an expansion of the engagement, the IT company said in a statement.

The deal will help digitalize and transform the online onboarding processes of customers for SBI Card and will further enable the client to expand its e-card issuance, it said.

“TCS as a strategic partner has played an important role in this digital journey for us, especially in digitizing our core cards sourcing platform, implementation of Video KYC and esignature features during COVID-19 period,” Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director and chief executive of SBI Card said.

TCS' business head for the banking, financial services, and insurance segment, Anupam Singhal, said TCS has a deep contextual and domain knowledge, customer-centric strategies, and expertise in driving transformation programs which will help SBI Card. 

