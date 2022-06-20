Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Rupee Gains 7 Paise To Close At 77.98 Against US Dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 77.98 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 77.87 and a low of 78.03

Rupee Gains 7 Paise To Close At 77.98 Against US Dollar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 5:18 pm

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 77.98 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as crude oil prices retreated from elevated levels.

However, unabated foreign fund outflows restricted the appreciation bias in the rupee, forex dealers said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 77.98 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 77.87 and a low of 78.03. 

Related stories

Rupee Rises 12 Paise To 77.93 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Settles On A Flat Note, Higher by 1 Paisa At 78.09 Against US Dollar

Rupee Rises 6 Paise Against US Dollar In Early Trade

It finally settled at 77.98, a rise of 7 paise over its previous close of 78.05.

"Rupee consolidated in a broad range despite volatility in domestic and global equities. Fed projection showed economic growth slowing to a below-trend rate of 1.7 per cent," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 237.42 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 51,597.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 56.65 points or 0.37 per cent to 15,350.15.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.37 per cent at 104.31.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.11 per cent to USD 112.99 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 7,818.61 crore, as per exchange data.

Tags

Business National Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar Rupee Falls Digital Rupee Rupee Dollar Dollar Rupee Index Rupee Rises Rupee Surges
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming