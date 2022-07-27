Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Rupee Falls 10 Paise To 79.88 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.83 against the US dollar, then fell to 79.88 against the greenback, registering a decline of 10 paise over the last close

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 11:58 am

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to 79.88 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday tracking the strength of the greenback in the overseas market and firm crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.83 against the US dollar, then fell to 79.88 against the greenback, registering a decline of 10 paise over the last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 79.78 against the American currency.

Related stories

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Rises 14 Paise To Close At 79.76 Against US Dollar

Sequoia-Backed Rupeek In Talks With Existing Investors To Raise $50 Million

However, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16 per cent at 107.02.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.13 per cent to USD 104.54 per barrel.

Forex traders said the overnight strength of the dollar, higher oil prices and month-end importers' demand for the dollar are likely to weigh on the domestic unit.

"Investors could refrain themselves from taking large positions ahead of monthly expiry and the US Fed decision in the evening,"

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 49.34 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 55,219.15 points while the broader NSE Nifty was down 21.90 points or 0.13 per cent to 16,461.95 points.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,548.29 crore, as per exchange data. 

Tags

Business National Rupee Vs Dollar Rupee Rupee Falls Digital Rupee Rupee Dollar Dollar Rupee Index Rupee Rises
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others