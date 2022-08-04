Redmi Buds 3 Lite Review: Tiny Earbuds With Powerful Output

Affordable TWS earbuds these days have become more promising in terms of sound quality and features, and I recently came across impressive true wireless earbuds under Rs 2,000.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite is a tiny set of TWS earbuds that I have been using for a few days and I’ll talk about how the budget earbuds are indeed a step in the right direction.

The Buds 3 Lite offers a good mix of features and performance at a competitive price point.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite: How’s The Design And Build Quality?

To start with, the charging case is really tiny and has a really neat look. It has Redmi branding, a really tiny LED indicator, and a USB-C port at the bottom.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite

The charging case is ultra-light at only 35 grams and even when it houses the buds that weigh 4.2 grams each, the case still feels light and is very pocketable, courtesy of the plastic build.

Open the lid of the case and you will find a set of earbuds nestled beautifully inside. Take them out and they are ready to pair with your device.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite has a distinct look, thanks to the extra rubber ring (wing band) on the buds that give them a "lock-in" design.

The inner area has a matte finish while the outer area which houses touch controls is glossy.

The ear tips are quite comfortable, too. This makes the earbuds stick to the ears easily and gives a better grip, without compromising on comfort.

This also makes it really easy to wear earbuds for hours. I usually wear them for 4-5 hours easily in a day to listen to music, take calls or watch any content and they are quite comfortable.

Overall, it doesn’t look like Redmi has cut any corners by giving Redmi Buds 3 Lite a good build quality and impressive finish. At such a price point, they look really good.



Redmi Buds 3 Lite: Sound Quality And Overall Performance

In all honesty, it’s a really good sound output you get in Buds 3 Lite for the price. At first, I didn’t know the price of the earbuds but when I got to know them, I was surprised to get this good sound quality in this price range.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite

The Redmi Bus 3 Lite packs 6mm dynamic drivers that handle high and middle frequencies well. However, the bass is a bit underwhelming. That said, the overall sound quality for Bollywood or Punjabi style of music is quite clean and decent. At no time I felt I was using budget earbuds, even while taking a walk outdoors or commuting, so that’s quite a good experience in this price range.

If you use premium services from Apple Music or Spotify, then it will only elevate your experience as these platforms offer better sound quality than what we generally get on YouTube and other apps.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite can be paired with only one smartphone at a time. This shouldn’t be a complaint at this price point, though.

Considering its price range, Active Noise Cancellation would be a bit too much to ask for, but the passive noise cancellation is decent enough for outdoor use.

The voice call experience was pretty good, too. Even mid or high-range earbuds struggle here but I had a good time taking voice and Zoom calls using Buds 3 Lite.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite: How’s The Battery Life

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite promises 18 hours of total battery time and each bud lasts for about 6 hours. This means you can charge your buds about 3 times from the case on a full charge.

My usage is heavy so I have to keep charging them once or twice a day, but with those who have moderate use, these buds can easily last for 2-3 days before you charge the case again.

Should You Buy Redmi Buds 3 Lite?

For Rs 1,999, you are getting a decent pair of earbuds that offer surprisingly good sound quality, decent battery life, and a pleasing overall experience, not to forget that they look pretty good too.

I would say there are hardly any earbuds in the budget range that I usually recommend, but Redmi Buds 3 Lite can be a good investment if you’re looking for a decent pair of TWS earbuds.