Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

RBI Needs To Tailor Its Actions In Tune With Dynamic Global Situation: Governor Das

MPC, which held its meeting from April 6-8, unanimously decided to keep the borrowing costs unchanged at a record low for the 11th time in a row in a bid to continue supporting economic growth

RBI Needs To Tailor Its Actions In Tune With Dynamic Global Situation: Governor Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 9:32 pm

Reserve Bank will have to constantly re-assess the "dynamic and fast-changing situation" and tailor its actions accordingly, Governor Shaktikanta Das said during the recent meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which decided to maintain the status quo on key interest rate.

According to the minutes of the six-member MPC meet released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, the five other members had also expressed a similar opinion amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on the global and domestic economies.

Related stories

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hints At Ending Accommodative Policy Stance

Indian Economy Better Placed To Deal With Any Challenge, Says RBI Governor

MPC, which held its meeting from April 6-8, unanimously decided to keep the borrowing costs unchanged at a record low for the 11th time in a row in a bid to continue supporting economic growth despite inflation edging higher in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The central bank's MPC has six members, including the governor.

"The situation is dynamic and fast-changing, and we should constantly re-assess the situation and tailor our actions accordingly," Das said.

MPC member and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra had opined that in a world in which de-globalization seems imminent, one thing has become globalized and that is the alarm about inflation, as per the minutes.

"With 60 per cent of developed countries facing inflation above 5 per cent -- unheard of since the 1980s -- and more than half of the developing countries experiencing inflation above 7 per cent, the climb in prices is testing societal tolerance levels," he had said during the meeting.

While RBI decided to maintain the status quo, it raised the inflation forecast to 5.7 per cent for the current fiscal, up from its 4.5 per cent estimate in February.

RBI also lowered the economic growth forecast to 7.2 per cent for 2022-23 from the previous outlook of 7.8 per cent. This compares to real GDP growth of 8.9 per cent in 2021-22. 

Tags

Business RBI Reserve Bank Of India Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Inflation RBI MPC RBI Monetary Policy Committee MPC Meet Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

J&K: 2 JeM Suicide Bombers Eliminated In Encounter Ahead of PM's Modi's Visit

J&K: 2 JeM Suicide Bombers Eliminated In Encounter Ahead of PM's Modi's Visit