RBI' Monetary Policy Committee Hikes Repo Rate By 50 Basis Points:  Key Highlights

Following are the highlights of RBI's monetary policy announced on Friday

Benchmark interest rate hiked by 50 basis points to 3-year high at 5.90.

Economic growth projection for FY23 cut to 7 pc from 7.2% estimated in August

GDP expected to grow at 6.3% in September quarter, 4.6% each in December and March quarters.

Inflation projection retained at 6.7% for ongoing fiscal year (FY23)



Inflation to remain above upper tolerance limit of 6 pc till December



Average crude oil price for Indian basket expected at USD 100 per barrel



RBI to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative monetary policy stance to check prices



RBI says rupee movement orderly against US dollar; depreciated only 7.4% this year till September 28



RBI does not have a fixed exchange rate for rupee; intervenes in market to curb excessive volatility



Forex reserve down 6% at $37.5 billion as of September 23 this year



The central bank confident of financing external sector deficit



World in midst of third major shock from aggressive monetary tightening by central banks, Indian economy resilient

Merchandise exports affected due to external factors, private consumption picking up



Recent correction in global crude oil prices if sustained may provide relief from inflation



Bank credit has grown at accelerated pace of 16.2 pc



Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on December 5-7.