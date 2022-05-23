Monday, May 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air To Get First Aircraft By Mid-June

The airline plans to fly 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 across domestic routes in the country, focusing on metro to tier -II/III cities, a release said. 

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air To Get First Aircraft By Mid-June
Akasa Air.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 May 2022 3:38 pm

Domestic startup carrier Akasa Air on Monday said its first aircraft is being given final touches at the Boeing Portland facility in the US, which is expected to be delivered to the airline by mid-next month. 
          
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air in a release also said that it is on track to launch its commercial operations by July.
          
The airline plans to fly 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 across domestic routes in the country, focusing on metro to tier -II/III cities, a release said. 
          
The Mumbai-based carrier received a non-objection certificate from the Civil Aviation Ministry in October last year.  
          
Last November the company signed a $9-billion deal with US aircraft major Boeing for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes in two variants—737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. These planes will be powered by the fuel-efficient CFM LEAP B engine.
        
The 737 MAX is one of the strategic factors that will give Akasa Air a competitive edge in its dynamic home market, the airline said. 

Tags

Business Akasa Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Akasa Air Aviation Company Aviation Firm Boeing 737 Max Aviation Airline
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Dubbing Has Contributed To The Growth Of South Indian Movies

How Dubbing Has Contributed To The Growth Of South Indian Movies

2nd Test: BAN Face SL In Series Decider

2nd Test: BAN Face SL In Series Decider