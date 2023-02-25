Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Power Grid Corp Board Clears Investment Worth Over Rs 803 Crore

The project includes a scheme to relieve high loading of WR-NR Inter Regional Corridor (400 kV Bhinmal-Zerda line) at an estimated cost of Rs 200.58 crore scheduled to be commissioned by May, 2024

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 11:26 am

Power Grid Corporation board on Friday approved investment of over Rs 803 crore for various electricity transmission projects in the country. A BSE filing showed that the Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects of POWERGRID in its meeting held on 24th February, 2023 has accorded investment approvals to projects worth over Rs 803 crore.

The project includes a scheme to relieve high loading of WR-NR Inter Regional Corridor (400 kV Bhinmal-Zerda line) at an estimated cost of Rs 200.58 crore scheduled to be commissioned by May, 2024. The other project is a transmission system for the augmentation of ISTS for interconnection of HVPNL Transmission Schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 107.77 crore scheduled to be commissioned progressively from February, 2024 to July, 2024.

Another project is the implementation of Western Region Expansion Scheme-XXV (WRES-XXV) at an estimated cost of Rs 385.84 crore scheduled to be commissioned by November 2023. The board has also approved implementation of North Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XX (NERES-XX) at an estimated cost of Rs 109.38 crore scheduled to be commissioned by November 2024.

In another stock exchange filing, the company said that POWERGRID Teleservices Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd) received Registration Certificate for Infrastructure Provider Category I (IP-I) from the Department of Telecommunications to establish and maintain the assets such as dark fibres, fight of way, duct space and tower for the purpose to grant on lease/rent/sale basis to the licensees of telecom services licensed under Section 4 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

