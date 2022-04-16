Portugal’s Central Bank Grants Crypto Licence; Bandai Namco Gets In Metaverse

Bison Bank, a Portuguese financial institution, has received a licence from Portugal’s central bank (Banco de Portugal) to operate as a virtual asset provider (VASP).

This is the first that that Banco de Portugal has granted a licence to a bank to offer custodian and crypto trading services, according to a press release.

In other news, Bandai Namco, a famous Japanese video game publisher, has announced its entry into the Web 3.0 world, starting with ‘GUNDAM Metaverse’.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap increased by 1.75 per cent to $1.89 trillion at 7.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 19.71 per cent to $62.14 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $40,580.85, higher by 1.56 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading higher by 0.56 per cent at $3,040.16.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.24 per cent at $0.959, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 1.71 per cent at $0.743, Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 0.92 per cent at $418.46, Solana was up by 1.17 per cent at $101.75, and Polkadot (DOT) was trading with a gain of 3.16 per cent at $18.51.

Today’s top gainer was Metacyber (METAC), which was up by 900.18 per cent at $0.000005001. The top loser was GalaxyGoggle DAO (GG), which was down by 98.06 per cent at $0.698.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.48 per cent at $0.1469. Its volume to market cap ratio stood at 0.05669. Its rival, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 0.25 per cent at $0.00002597.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 0.02 per cent to trade at $0.0000008018. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was up by 1.57 per cent at $0.00003064, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was trading with a gain of 0.11 per cent at $0.01955.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 1.38 per cent at $19,098.63. Terra (LUNA) was up by 0.01 per cent to $80.65. Avalanche (AVAX) was, however, down by 0.55 per cent at $77.11. Uniswap (UNI) was up by 1.75 per cent to trade at $9.76, and Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.71 per cent to trade at $175.08.

Latest Update

“The new mid-term plan will introduce a new means of connecting fans to entertainment properties by building a metaverse for each IP under Bandai Namco Group’s portfolio, which is also utilised as a key part of the company’s IP-based strategies. The development will begin with the creation of the “GUNDAM Metaverse”, where it will become a platform of opportunities for GUNDAM fans worldwide to come together to converse and connect in a variety of categories,” said Bandai Namco in a statement to the press.

