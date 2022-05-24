Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Modi Discusses Defence Manufacturing, Trade, Technology With Japanese PM Kishida

Prime Minister Modi, who is here for the second in-person Quad summit, held a bilateral meeting with Kishida

Modi Discusses Defence Manufacturing, Trade, Technology With Japanese PM Kishida
Narendra Modis Twitter account

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 6:37 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida here and the two leaders undertook a comprehensive stocktaking of the entire framework of the bilateral partnership to carry forward cooperation in diverse areas, including defence manufacturing in India and trade and technology.

Prime Minister Modi, who is here for the second in-person Quad summit, held a bilateral meeting with Kishida during which they underscored the importance of maintaining the momentum of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Related stories

S Jaishankar Meets US, Japan Counterparts In Tokyo On Sidelines Of Quad Summit

PM Modi Reaches Tokyo, Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida Receives Him At Quad Leaders' Summit

Japan Is Key To Indian Growth, India And Japan Are Natural Partners, Says PM Modi In Tokyo

“Both leaders undertook a comprehensive stocktaking of the entire framework of bilateral partnership to carry forward our cooperation in diverse areas, including in the field of defence manufacturing in India, skill development, partnership, trade and technology partnership cooperation, including for resilient supply chains in the region, and other areas,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a media briefing.

This is Prime Minister Modi's fifth visit to Japan since becoming Prime Minister and his second meeting with his Japanese counterpart Kishida, he said.

Prime Minister Kishida invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Japan later this year for the annual summit, the Foreign Secretary said.

“In fact, during the summit, both Prime Ministers underscored the importance of maintaining the momentum of regular high level exchanges between the two countries,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday attended the second in-person Quad summit which took place under the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The summit also took place at a time when the relations between China and the Quad member countries have become tense, with Beijing increasingly challenging democratic values and resorting to coercive trade practices.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

In March last year, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that was followed by an in-person summit in Washington in September. The Quad leaders also held a virtual meeting in March.

Australia will host the next Quad summit in 2023
In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence, amidst China's growing military presence in the strategic region.

Tags

Business National Quad Leaders Quad Leaders Meet Narendra Modi Fumio Kishida Prime Minister Fumio Kishida India-Japan Japan Economy Quad Meeting
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To India And 15 Other Countries

Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To India And 15 Other Countries