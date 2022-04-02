Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 80 Paise; Total Increase Now Stands At Rs 7.20

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against Rs 101.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.07 per litre to Rs 93.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 80 Paise; Total Increase Now Stands At Rs 7.20
Representative image of a petrol pump PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 11:11 am

Petrol and diesel prices were on Saturday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 12 days to Rs 7.20 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against Rs 101.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.07 per litre to Rs 93.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Protests Against Fuel Price Hike Amid Skyrocketing Petrol Rates

This is the 10th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 7.20 per litre.
 

Tags

Business Petrol Diesel Price Today Petrol Diesel Price In Delhi Petrol Price In Mumbai Petrol Price In Kolkata Chennai Petrol Price Diesel Price In Mumbai Petro Price Diesel Price Petrol Diesel LPG Chennai Petrol Rates Petrol Rate Diesel Rate Today Diesel Rates Petrol Diesel Price Hike News Petrol Diesel Rates
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

McLeodganj, Himachal's Prized Tourist Destination, Sitting On A Time Bomb

McLeodganj, Himachal's Prized Tourist Destination, Sitting On A Time Bomb

Top 10 Most Popular Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh That Went On Sale In 2018

Top 10 Most Popular Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh That Went On Sale In 2018