Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

On Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday, Here’s A Look At His Investments In NFTs, Crypto

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tried his hands in emerging technologies since 2015, and has turned it into a smart business by launching his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s collectibles into non-fungible tokens

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 1:11 pm

Movie lovers are celebrating the 80th birthday of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Bachchan, who is also known as Big B , is incredibly vivacious and keeps himself active with many initiatives even years after leaving the silver screen. He is among those celebrities who firmly believe that “age is just a number”.

Bachchan has taken a keen interest in new emerging technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and cryptos, and has also invested in them as part of a smart business strategy.

NFT Journey Of Big B

In November 2021, Bachchan’s NFT collections of ‘Madhushala’, autographed posters, and collectables received bids worth $520,000 (approx Rs 3.8 crore) on the initial day of the auction. It was conducted by Beyondlife.Club with a joint venture between Rhiti Entertainment and GuardianLink.io.

Amitabh Bachchan had then said: “In this world of digitisation, NFTs have opened a new realm of opportunities to engage with my fans even more than before. The successful auction of my NFTs, some of the most treasured and personal moments of my life and career were so well received and invested in by my supporters. This was indeed a very proud moment for me, and also paves way for my industry folks too to come on board and engage with their fans with this new-age technology.”

Says Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO and co-founder at Guardianlink, an NFT platform: “The fact that Amitabh Bachchan was releasing his NFTs made people curious about what NFTs really were. This created a lot of awareness and we would call an epoch-making moment for India when it comes to its transition into the Web3/NFT space.”

Recently, in March 2022, Bachchan had paid around Rs 1 crore in taxes after authorities sent a notice for his NFTs. The Hyderabad division of India’s Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence was investigating the platform, and found discrepancies.

Related stories

Crypto Prices Today: BTC, ETH Fall, TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Top Gainer With 40%, SANTOS Most Trending

The Cryptocurrency Market Is Showing Strength Now, Making Runfy, Chainlink And Filecoin Good Investments

Crypto News Update: Blockchain Technologies Defaults On $3.4 Mn Loan, Stan Launches NFT Platform

After a follow-up notice was sent, Bachchan paid the tax due on the sale of NFTs worth around Rs 7 crore, according to various media reports.

Notably, these days, the non-fungible token (NFT) market is a complete mess. Data from Blockchain analytics company Dune Analytics shows that the market fell 97 per cent from its peak of $17 billion in early 2022 to $470 million in September of that same year.

Bachchan’s Affair With Crypto

In October 2021, Amitabh Bachchan was roped in by crypto exchange CoinDCX for an endorsement. The crypto exchange hoped to spread the word about cryptocurrency as a new asset class by associating with a well-known and recognised public figure like Big B.

A report published by Economic Times in 2017 alleged that in 2015, Venkata Srinivas Meenavalli’s Meridian Tech Pte in Singapore received an investment of about $250,000 (about Rs 1.6 crore) from Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan. The father son duo’s investment generated $17.5 (Rs 112 crore) million in value in 2017.

Tags

Business Amitabh Bachchan Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cryptocurrency Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Investments NFTs Endorsments Crypto Exchange Bolltywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics