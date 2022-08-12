Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Now, Use UPI To Make Deposits In NPS Tier-I, Tier-II Accounts Under D Remit

The Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority has launched a UPI handle to enable subscribers to make deposits in the tier-I and tier-II accounts under D Remit as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence anniversary

Now, Use UPI To Make Deposits In NPS Tier-I, Tier-II Accounts Under D Remit
Now, Use UPI To Make Deposits In NPS Tier-I, Tier-II Accounts Under D Remit

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 3:33 pm

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched a UPI handle to enable subscribers to make contributions to their tier-I and tier-II National Pension System (NPS) accounts through the D Remit mode. This is being done as part of the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign, the PFRDA announced in a press release.

At present, subscribers can deposit their voluntary contributions under D Remit into their tier-I and tier-II accounts through Netbanking from their respective bank accounts by way of IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS. But now, such contributions can also be made through the UPI handle: PFRDA.15digitVirtualAccount@axisbank.  

It is important to note though that the D Remit Virtual Account is different from the associated Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). The D Remit Virtual Account number is also different for tier-I and tier-II accounts.

HOW TO CREATE A VIRTUAL ACCOUNT AND MAKE REMITTANCE THROUGH UPI

Related stories

UPI Clocks 6.28 Billion Transactions, Gears Up For Greater Financial Inclusion In India

Outstanding Accomplishment: PM Modi On UPI Recording 6 Billion Transactions In July

What Are Newly Proposed MDR rates For UPI-linked RuPay Credit Card transactions?

Here are the steps by which you can create a virtual account number and make remittance through the UPI handle.

  • The subscriber has to first visit the eNPS website on the central recordkeeping agency (CRA) system.
  • Then, he/she has to provide the details to verify PRAN. Then, submit the OTP received on the mobile and/or email.
  • Thereafter, select the account – tier-I or tier-II for which the virtual account is to be created. Then, click on the ‘CONSENT’ tab. 
  • Next, click on the ‘Generate Virtual Account’ tab. Your request will be forwarded to the trustee bank, and an acknowledgment number for the same will be generated. Do note that separate number will be generated for each tier type.
  • Then, enter the 15-digit Virtual Account No. in the format: PFRDA.15digitVirtualAccount@axisbank, in the UPI handle for remitting the funds to PRAN.

The PFRDA has further announced that under D Remit, contributions received by the trustee bank before 9:30 am shall be considered for investment on the same day. Contributions received after 9:30 AM shall be considered for investment on the next investment day according to guidelines.

So, the same day net asset value (NAV) will be applicable if the contributions are received on the transaction day before 9:30 am, if it is a working day. Contributions received after the cut-off time will have the next day’s NAV.

BENEFITS OF D REMIT 

The PFRDA has listed the following benefits of D Remit

  • Same day Investment, and thus benefit of same day NAV 
  • Facility for setting up periodical auto debit through monthly, quarterly, or half yearly mode 
  • Option for one-time or regular contribution
  • Ease of modifying the amount and/or periodicity of auto debit 
  • Enabling or pausing auto debit according to convenience 
  • Optimising the investment benefit though ‘standing instructions’
  • Benefits of rupee cost averaging, and
  • Long-term retirement and wealth creation benefits

OTHER DETAILS

The PFRDA further mentioned that since the minimum value of contribution under D Remit will be equal to or above Rs. 500, thus, UPI-based contributions below Rs 500 shall be returned by the trustee bank. This return into the source bank account of the subscriber will be in accordance with the NPCI norms, PFRDA said.

Contributions received for PRANs which are frozen/inactive will be returned by the trustee bank after receipt of confirmation from the respective CRA. Contributions transferred by entering any wrong virtual account number by the subscribers shall be returned in accordance with banking norms issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the statement further said.

Tags

Business Pension Fund Regulatory And Development Authority PFRDA 75th Year Of Independence Pension Fund UPI National Pension Scheme 75 Years Of Independence Netbanking Payments
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions