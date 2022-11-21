Now Pensioners Can Receive Pension Slips Through WhatsApp: Know More About SBI’s New Service

The State Bank of India (SBI ) has announced that from now it will also send pension slips through WhatsApp for the convenience of senior citizens.

The bank said the process is "hassle-free," and all customers have to do, is send a "Hi" message to a designated number from the comfort of their homes to activate the service.

"Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp ! Avail hassle-free service at your comfort. Send a "Hi" on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail of the service," SBI tweeted.

After the WhatsApp message, the bank will revert with three options: Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement, and Pension Slip. Pensioners can select any of the three options as per their needs.

However, before the WhatsApp service activation process, the customer must first register for the facility through SBI Internet banking or YONO SBI App.

Registering A Nominee Through Internet Banking:

1) Sign in to SBI Online , and go to ‘Request and Enquiries.’

2) Click on ‘Online Nomination,’ and then choose an account number.

3) Fill the nominee information and submit.

Registering A Nominee Through YONO SBI:

1) Sign in to SBI Online, and navigate to 'Services and Requests.'

2) Click on 'Account Nominee;' and select the account number from the drop-down.

3) Complete the nominee details and submit.

SBI allows customers to check their account balances or request a mini statement through WhatsApp. However, the account holder must register before choosing its WhatsApp banking service.

Last month, Punjab National Bank (PNB) also announced that it would provide banking services through WhatsApp as part of its new-age facilities. Customers must send a "Hi" message to PNB's WhatsApp number +919264092640 to avail of the services.

According to its notification, several services will be offered to customers on WhatsApp, 24x7 365 days, on Android and iOS phones. In addition, it will provide information about various services, such as loans, to non-customers through WhatsApp.

Upon request, customers will receive a message with a menu. After that, they can select the service they want from the menu by clicking on it.