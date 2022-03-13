Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Nine Top Firms Gain Rs 1.91 Lakh Crore In M-Cap; RIL, Infosys Biggest Winners

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 10:31 am

Nine of the 10 most valued companies together added a whopping Rs 1,91,434.41 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers.

ICICI Bank was the only laggard from the top-10 pack.

Last week, the benchmark Sensex jumped 1,216.49 points or 2.23 per cent.

From the gainers' pack, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added Rs 49,492.7 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 16,22,543.06 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 41,533.59 crore to reach Rs 7,66,447.27 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed Rs 27,927.84 crore to Rs 13,31,917.43 crore and that of Bharti Airtel zoomed Rs 22,956.67 crore to Rs 3,81,586.05 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever Limited advanced Rs 17,610.19 crore to Rs 4,92,204.13 crore and that of HDFC Bank went higher by Rs 16,853.02 crore to Rs 7,74,463.18 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation went up by Rs 7,541.3 crore to Rs 4,19,813.73 crore and that of Bajaj Finance gained Rs 5,308.61 crore to Rs 4,00,014.04 crore.

HDFC added Rs 2,210.49 crore its valuation to stand at Rs 4,04,421.20 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 7,023.32 crore to Rs 4,71,047.52 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL maintained its pole position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

