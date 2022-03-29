Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

Nelson Mandela’s Arrest Warrant Sold As NFT; Shiba Inu Up 5%, Bitcoin 2%

The arrest warrant of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela auctioned off as NFT to raise funds for the Liliesleaf museum.

Nelson Mandela’s Arrest Warrant Sold As NFT; Shiba Inu Up 5%, Bitcoin 2%
Bitcoin

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 10:10 am

The arrest warrant in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) of Nelson Mandela, Nobel Peace Prize awardee and former South African president, has been sold for $130,550. Read here to know more about cReal, a crypto blockchain-based stable coin. Meanwhile, Rio De Janeiro is set to become the first city in Brazil to accept property tax payments from citizens through cryptocurrencies. 

Related stories

Bureau of Police Research & Development Organises Seminar on Crypto; Bitcoin Rises

ED Makes Arrest In Morris Crypto Scam; UK May Regulate Crypto Soon; BTC Up 5%, DOGE 8%

Brazilian Real-Based Blockchain Stable Coin cReal Launched; Bitcoin, Ethereum Gain

The global crypto market cap increased by 1.77 per cent to $2.14 trillion at 8.20 am. The global crypto volume too increased by 33.26 per cent to $121.63 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data. 

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $47,562.99, higher by 1.53 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also trading higher by 2.93 per cent at $3,391.99.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 3.1 per cent at $1.21, Algorand (ALGO) was down by 2.87 per cent at $0.9265, Binance Coin (BNB) rose by 1.38 per cent at $435.59, Solana (SOL) by 3.58 per cent at $109.70, and Polkadot (DOT) was trading lower by 0.88 per cent at $22.31. 

Today’s top gainer was Gamerse (LFG), which was up by 1053.5 per cent at $0.007053. The top loser was Crypto Crash Gaming (CCG), which was down by 98.16 per cent at $0.0002827.
 

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.14 per cent at $0.1459. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.07273. However, rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 5.27 per cent at $0.00002729.

Bronze status of Nelson Mandela in Sandton city Johannesburg
Bronze status of Nelson Mandela in Sandton city Johannesburg

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 5.96 per cent at $0.000001087, Floki Inu (FLOKI) climbed 1.55 per cent at $0.000001087, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 3.67 per cent at $0.02213.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 0.3 per cent at $22,406.58, while Uniswap (UNI) fell 4.41 per cent to trade at $11. Terra (LUNA) was up by 10.13 per cent at $102.57, Avalanche (AVAX) rose 2.23 per cent to $93.71 and Aave (AAVE) was up by 2.44 per cent to $173.54.

Latest Updates

Eduardo Paes, Mayor, Rio De Janeiro, had passed the amendment regarding the property tax law, which makes payments in cryptos possible, in January. Locally this tax is known as Imposto sobre a propriedade predial e territorial urbana (IPTU). The tax payments will be converted into Brazilian real by crytocurrency companies engaged by the city hall and then be paid to the municipality. So in essence the final tax payments will be received in fiat currency by the Rio De Janeiro government, reported Bloomberglinea.com.

The proceeds from the sale of Mandela’s arrest warrant NFT and others will fund the Liliesleaf museum, a heritage museum that documents South Africa’s struggle for freedom. “Proceeds for the Mandela NFT will go to Liliesleaf museum to keep their doors open and stay afloat,” said Posthumus, CEO, Momint, the company which auctioned off these NFTs, reported France24.com

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum Nelson Mandela South Africa Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Blockchain Technology Cryptocurrency Investments Blockchain Transaction
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Principal Alleges Harassment Over Wearing Hijab In Maharashtra, Resigns

Principal Alleges Harassment Over Wearing Hijab In Maharashtra, Resigns