Nelson Mandela’s Arrest Warrant Sold As NFT; Shiba Inu Up 5%, Bitcoin 2%

The arrest warrant in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) of Nelson Mandela, Nobel Peace Prize awardee and former South African president, has been sold for $130,550. Read here to know more about cReal, a crypto blockchain-based stable coin. Meanwhile, Rio De Janeiro is set to become the first city in Brazil to accept property tax payments from citizens through cryptocurrencies.

The global crypto market cap increased by 1.77 per cent to $2.14 trillion at 8.20 am. The global crypto volume too increased by 33.26 per cent to $121.63 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $47,562.99, higher by 1.53 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also trading higher by 2.93 per cent at $3,391.99.

Welcome to Rio, @binance! https://t.co/XLE4KbrzoK — Rio de Janeiro City Hall | Official account (@Riocityhall) March 28, 2022

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 3.1 per cent at $1.21, Algorand (ALGO) was down by 2.87 per cent at $0.9265, Binance Coin (BNB) rose by 1.38 per cent at $435.59, Solana (SOL) by 3.58 per cent at $109.70, and Polkadot (DOT) was trading lower by 0.88 per cent at $22.31.

Today’s top gainer was Gamerse (LFG), which was up by 1053.5 per cent at $0.007053. The top loser was Crypto Crash Gaming (CCG), which was down by 98.16 per cent at $0.0002827.



Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.14 per cent at $0.1459. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.07273. However, rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 5.27 per cent at $0.00002729.

Bronze status of Nelson Mandela in Sandton city Johannesburg

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 5.96 per cent at $0.000001087, Floki Inu (FLOKI) climbed 1.55 per cent at $0.000001087, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 3.67 per cent at $0.02213.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 0.3 per cent at $22,406.58, while Uniswap (UNI) fell 4.41 per cent to trade at $11. Terra (LUNA) was up by 10.13 per cent at $102.57, Avalanche (AVAX) rose 2.23 per cent to $93.71 and Aave (AAVE) was up by 2.44 per cent to $173.54.

Latest Updates

Eduardo Paes, Mayor, Rio De Janeiro, had passed the amendment regarding the property tax law, which makes payments in cryptos possible, in January. Locally this tax is known as Imposto sobre a propriedade predial e territorial urbana (IPTU). The tax payments will be converted into Brazilian real by crytocurrency companies engaged by the city hall and then be paid to the municipality. So in essence the final tax payments will be received in fiat currency by the Rio De Janeiro government, reported Bloomberglinea.com.

The proceeds from the sale of Mandela’s arrest warrant NFT and others will fund the Liliesleaf museum, a heritage museum that documents South Africa’s struggle for freedom. “Proceeds for the Mandela NFT will go to Liliesleaf museum to keep their doors open and stay afloat,” said Posthumus, CEO, Momint, the company which auctioned off these NFTs, reported France24.com