Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mumbai Lost Out To Bengaluru In Tech Because Of Poor Infra: Fadnavis

Home Business

Mumbai Lost Out To Bengaluru In Tech Because Of Poor Infra: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Mumbai lost out to Bengaluru on the technology front because of poor infrastructure which made the financial capital "unaffordable"

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 3:15 pm

Fadnavis, who has served as the Chief Minister for a full term and came back as the Deputy Chief Minister last year, said the state is redoubling its focus on the infrastructure front.." We lost a lot to Bengaluru, I must agree, because we didn't create infrastructure," Fadnavis said here speaking at a conference.

It can be noted that the capital of Karnataka is home to a slew of technology companies, global delivery centres and also innovative startups due to which it is frequently referred as India's Silicon Valley. Fadnavis said it was "unaffordable" for businesses to stay in Mumbai, which led them to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The BJP leader said now the state is creating quality infrastructure like the Trans Harbour sea link and a network of metro railways which will open up newer areas for development and also bring down rentals. Additionally, the airport in Navi Mumbai is also being constructed and a huge data center capacity in the satellite city will also help. The 22-Km long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be thrown open for traffic by early next year, Fadnavis said, adding that work is also underway on a coastal road on the western coast. Navi Mumbai is home to nearly two-thirds of the overall data center capacity being put up in the entire country,

Related stories

Aurangabad, Osmanabad Districts' Too Will Be Renamed, Says Fadnavis

Fadnavis said. Maharashtra is the real startup capital because 15,000 out of the 80,000 registered startups are in the state, Fadnavis said, adding the state is also home to 25 unicorns and the highest number of profitable startups.Initiatives from the government have helped generate Rs 1,000 crore in investments into 800 fintech companies by 500 investors, he added. He said the physical infrastructure, coupled with the data connectivity, will help the state achieve its aspiration of having $1 trillion in GSDP.

Stating that 28,000 villages have been now connected with optic fibre, Fadnavis also exhorted the tech industry to come up with solutions to help address the education and healthcare challenges. Technology has helped save over Rs 2 lakh crore because of direct transfers and also plugged leakages, Fadnavis said, adding that the savings creates resources which can be ploughed in for common good.

Tags

Business Devendra Fadnavis Mumbai City Bengaluru Infrastructure Infra Development
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority