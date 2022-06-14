Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

More Indians Buying Travel Insurance To Cover Covid Uncertainty, Says Report

There has been a rise in demand for travel policies compared to the pre-Covid era as a result of increased awareness, according to a new report by Digit General Insurance

More Indians Buying Travel Insurance To Cover Covid Uncertainty, Says Report
Due to Covid-19, travel insurance was previously unavailable. A growing number of Indians are obtaining travel insurance to ensure that unforeseen problems do not disrupt their plans.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 6:58 pm

There has been a rise in demand for travel policies in FY21-22 compared to the pre-Covid levels of FY19-20, mostly because of increased awareness and the lingering dread of another Covid-19 wave, a new report by Go Digit General Insurance has revealed. 

The report was based on data across all travel insurance products between April 2019 and March 2022. 

According to the report, the insurer sold 75 per cent of the total amount of travel plans it sold in FY21 in the first four months of 2022. This, the report added, highlighted the changed patterns in the first four months of the current year, and how more Indians were now purchasing essential travel insurance.

“Travel insurance was not available before due to Covid-19. But now, it is taken seriously, particularly among domestic travellers. An increasing number of Indians are purchasing travel insurance to guarantee that unanticipated glitches do not derail their plans. Over the last few years, the category has developed as well, with certain insurers now offering creative and need-based policies. Travel items are expected to become more dynamic in the next years, substantially expanding the market,” Vivek Chaturvedi, head of direct sales and chief marketing officer, Digit Insurance, said in a press release.

Demand for single-trip policies zoomed 215 per cent in FY21-22 over FY20-21, and the company sold nearly 11.7 lakh single-trip travel policies. Between January and April 2022, the biggest demand for travel insurance was seen in February. In all, Digit Travel sold over 12.8 lakh travel policies in FY21-22, a jump of over 100 per cent compared to FY19-20. 

The report also mentioned of increased travel claims in the post-pandemic era. The company said it settled the highest number of travel claims in March, almost 120 higher than in January. Compared to FY20-21, FY21-22 saw more than three-and-a-half times more claims due to flight delays. Most policies were bought on the Mumbai-Delhi route, the report said. Men filed 66.5 per cent of the total claims between April 2019 and March 2022, the report added. 

“Trip cancellation, as well as airline cancellations and delays, have traditionally been major causes for travel claims. Travel plans can be affected by a variety of factors, including severe weather, changes in travel plans, and airline on-time performance, among others,” Chaturvedi added. 
 

Tags

Business Insurance COVID-19 Insurance Policy General Insurance Indians
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge