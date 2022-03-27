Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Mcap of Top-7 Valued Firms Tumble Over Rs 1.14 Lakh Crore

While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were the three gainers.

Mcap of Top-7 Valued Firms Tumble Over Rs 1.14 Lakh Crore
Market valuation of Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 34,785.7 crore to reach Rs 4,59,121.88 crore.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 11:54 am

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 valued firms tumbled Rs 1,14,201.53 crore last week, dragged down by Hindustan Unilever and HDFC twins.

Last week, the BSE benchmark index declined 501.73 points or 0.86 per cent.

Related stories

Mcap of Top-10 Valued Companies Swells By Over Rs 2.72 Lakh Crore

Equity Mcap Lowest In 7 Months As Top 10 Firms Lose Rs 3.33 Lakh Crore Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were the three gainers.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 34,785.7 crore to reach Rs 4,59,121.88 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation tanked Rs 26,891.57 crore to Rs 7,93,855.60 crore.

The valuation of HDFC eroded by Rs 20,348.29 crore to Rs 4,17,511.38 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged from Rs 14,372.87 crore to Rs 4,85,801.96 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (Mcap) declined by Rs 10,174.05 crore to Rs 4,37,618.33 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went lower by Rs 7,441.7 crore to Rs 3,89,522.03 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 187.35 crore to Rs 4,22,138.56 crore. In contrast, Reliance Industries added Rs 79,188.07 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,56,635.40 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 12,114.39 crore to Rs 13,71,589.75 crore.

Infosys market capitalisation also gained Rs 9,404.12 crore to Rs 7,89,352.44 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. 

Tags

Business National Market Capitalisation Mcap Reliance Industries HDFC Bank ICICI Bank State Bank Of India SBI Bajaj Finance
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's World Cup: India Eye Maiden Title

Women's World Cup: India Eye Maiden Title

Two Years Of Covid Lockdown: The Sorry State Of Bollywood’s Junior Artists Continues

Two Years Of Covid Lockdown: The Sorry State Of Bollywood’s Junior Artists Continues