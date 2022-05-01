Sunday, May 01, 2022
Mcap Of Top-5 Most Valued Firms Surge To Rs 67,843 Crore; HUL, Reliance Lead Winners

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever jumped by Rs 25,234.61 crore to Rs 5,25,627.06 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Sensex.

Updated: 01 May 2022 12:01 pm

Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 67,843.33 crore in market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever Limited and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and HDFC emerged as the gainers from the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy and State Bank of India were the laggards.

The market capitalization (Mcap) of Reliance Industries advanced by Rs 21,892.61 crore to reach Rs 18,87,964.18 crore.

The market capitalization (Mcap) of Reliance Industries advanced by Rs 21,892.61 crore to reach Rs 18,87,964.18 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation climbed Rs 16,251.27 crore to Rs 7,68,052.87 crore and that of HDFC rallied Rs 3,943.09 crore to Rs 4,03,969.09 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 521.75 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,06,245.26 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 22,594.64 crore to Rs 12,98,999.83 crore.

The market capitalization of Infosys tanked Rs 7,474.58 crore to Rs 6,59,587.97 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India declined by Rs 3,480.6 crore to Rs 4,43,106.96 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 2,600.14 crore to Rs 5,16,762.48
crore.

Adani Green's valuation went lower by Rs 172.04 crore to Rs 4,51,577.84 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and HDFC. 

