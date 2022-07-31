Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Market Cap Of Eight Of Top 10 Firms Jumps Over Rs 1.91 Lakh Crore; Bajaj Finance Shines

From the winners' pack, the market valuation of Bajaj Finance rallied Rs 57,673.19 crore to Rs 4,36,447.88 crore at close on Friday

undefined
stock market .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 11:36 am

Eight of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 1,91,622.95 crore to their market valuation last week, with Bajaj Finance and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as lead gainers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,498.02 points or 2.67 per cent last week.

From the winners' pack, the market valuation of Bajaj Finance rallied Rs 57,673.19 crore to Rs 4,36,447.88 crore at close on Friday.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 47,494.49 crore to Rs 12,07,779.68 crore.

Related stories

With Nifty Recovering Nearly 9% In Last One Month, Has Indian Market Defeated Bears?

HDFC Bank added Rs 23,481.09 crore to its valuation at Rs 7,97,251.18 crore and the mcap of Infosys rose by Rs 18,219 crore to Rs 6,52,012.91 crore.

The valuation of HDFC went higher by Rs 14,978.42 crore to Rs 4,31,679.65 crore and that of State Bank of India advanced Rs 12,940.69 crore to Rs 4,71,397.99 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation climbed Rs 12,873.62 crore to Rs 5,69,400.43 crore and that of Reliance Industries Limited advanced Rs 3,962.45 crore to Rs 16,97,208.18 crore.

However, the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined by Rs 7,020.75 crore to Rs 4,28,739.97 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dipped Rs 810.61 crore to Rs 6,19,551.97 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company title, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and LIC.
 

Tags

Business Market Cap Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Stock Market Updates Share Market News Updates Nifty Trading Strategy HDFC HDFC Bank Stocks In News Stocks In Focus TVS Motor Apollo Tyre
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold Medal - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold Medal - In Pics

India At CWG 2022: Full Schedule And Events

India At CWG 2022: Full Schedule And Events