Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Business

Want To Invest In LIC IPO? Here's How To Enroll For Share Allocation

Touted as India’s biggest IPO, it involves the government offering for sale its entire stake at LIC at an amount of Rs 18,000 crore.

Want To Invest In LIC IPO? Here's How To Enroll For Share Allocation
LIC IPO is likely to take place on March 11.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 6:37 pm

The government of India is likely to list the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), for initial public offering (IPO) on March 11, this year. LIC, which is the country’s largest insurer filed the draft herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on February 13. Touted as India’s biggest IPO, it involves the government offering for sale its entire stake at LIC at an amount of Rs 18,000 crore. IPO refers to the first issue of shares to the public of a company that is either privately owned or which is owned wholly by the government. It provides an opportunity for public investors to own shares in IPO-bound companies.  

All types of policyholders, whether new or existing, can apply for the IPO. According to the LIC website, up to 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size will be reserved for policyholders at a discounted price.

Related stories

Lot Of Buzz, Interest In Market For LIC IPO, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

10 Things You Need To Know About LIC IPO

PMJJBY Policyholders Eligible For LIC IPO At Discount

Here are the steps through which investors can participate in LIC IPO. 

  • The investors should visit the website and link their permanent account number (PAN) card number with the policy. The last date of linking PAN number with LIC policy is February 28. 
  • The investors will need to fill in all the necessary and relevant information in the form which is available on the website. 
  • After entering the CAPTCHA code, verify the OTP and submit the form. 
  • Investors can also log into various apps such as Religare-Pre Apply LIC App or Upstox App, where they can open a free zero brokerage Demat account within 10 minutes. 
  • Once the account is created all IPO-related information, such as IPO issue date, IPO offer price, IPO issue size and IPO listing exchange will be available. 

Nitin Aggarwal, CEO of Religare broking said, “A single window for opening DEMAT Account and option to invest in LIC IPO will help the investors get notification on their smartphone and get ready for pre applying.”

‘Religare Pre Apply Policy App’ offers exclusive welcome benefits such as free brokerage for the first 30 days, 1 paisa brokerage across all segments, Rs 10000 discount vouchers from retail partner websites, free AMC along with full-service broking benefits such as research ideas and report for the Demat account holders. 

With over a million Demat account holders across more than 1100 branches, Religare Broking provides services in Equity, Currency, Commodity, Mutual Funds, Insurance, NPS and Depository services.

Tags

Business National Life Insurance Corporation LIC LIC Ipo Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) Initial Public Offering IPO Aadhar Card Permanent Account Number
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Anand Subramanian Is 'Himalayan Yogi' In NSE Case: Report

Anand Subramanian Is 'Himalayan Yogi' In NSE Case: Report

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Investing In A Volatile Equity Market

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 16% During Apr-Dec 2021 To $43.17 Billion: Report

Anand Subramanian Not Cooperating With CBI In NSE Case: Report

India Halts Sunflower Oil Imports As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive