Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Leaders Underline Climate Change At G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said that G20 members should proactively react in addressing climate change

Leaders Underline Climate Change At G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting
Due to Global Warming, Earth Lost 28 Trillion Tonnes Of Ice From 1994 To 2017 Representational Image/Unsplash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 3:41 pm

Opening the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) virtual meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati remarked that G20 members should proactively react in addressing climate change. She said that the issue poses a greater threat than the Covid-19 pandemic.

Xinhua news agency, quoted the minister saying that "the G20 Financial Track should be a momentum to find exit strategies for the global economic recovery in the post-pandemic era and make efforts to recover better and faster, and climate change is one important issue worth heeding."

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. As a member of the G20, India is also participating in the meeting. On the occasion, Indonesian economist and FM Indrawati asked the G20 countries to be committed to reducing carbon emissions and finding ways to support sustainable financing and investment that can help reinforce green energy.

Related stories

G20 Summit Make Commitments On Climate Neutrality, Coal Financing

"Our commitments are needed to hold up the energy transition. Therefore, cooperation and collaborations among the countries to address this issue are important," the minister added. According to her Indonesia has been on the track to accelerate energy transition to support the global low carbon economy.

"To realise the green energy, we should also talk about the international financing resources and open more opportunities for private investment," Indrawati stated. 

 Perry Warjiyo, who is Governor of Bank Indonesia, the country's central bank, expressed that climate change and natural disasters have become threats to the global economy as they could create environmental crises.

During the two-day meeting, issues like exit strategies to accelerate economic recovery, financing systems in the digital era, sustainable financing, financial inclusion, and international taxation will be discussed by leaders, thinkers, and experts from 20 nations. 



 

Tags

Business National G20 Climate Change Clean Energy Sri Mulyani Indrawati Low Carbon Economy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Housing Financiers' Bad Loans Jump By 70 Bps Following New Asset Quality Norms: Report

Housing Financiers' Bad Loans Jump By 70 Bps Following New Asset Quality Norms: Report

Sensex, Nifty Decline For Second Straight Session On Fresh Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine

Government May Bring A Completely New Data Protection Bill, Says Report

Ashok Leyland Expects Turnaround In Commercial Vehicle Business, Eyes 30% Market Share In FY23

Housing Prices Up 3-7% in Top 8 Cities in 2021; Sales Rise 13%: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow