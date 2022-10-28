Latest Crypto News: Cryptos Blamed For Rise In Drug Trade, Jump.trade Partners With Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that drug smuggling cases in India have increased due to the use of cryptocurrencies and the dark net by criminals.

The minister said 3,172 smuggling cases were reported between 2014 and 2022, a 152 per cent jump from the 2006-2013 period.

Speaking at a regional security conference, Shah urged the relevant authorities to take a "top to bottom, bottom to top" strategy to dismantle the smuggling network.

GuardianLink’s NFT Platform Jump.trade Partners With Twitter

Jump.trade, GuardianLink’s NFT marketplace and B2C platform, has been shortlisted by Twitter for NFT Tweet Tiles, the social media platform’s new experimental display format for NFTs.

According to Twitter, any tweeted link from Jump.trade’s NFTs collection will show a larger picture of the digital product, along with the details like the title and the creator. Besides Jump.trade, other marketplaces included in the experiment are Rarible, Magic Eden, and Dapper Labs.

Commenting on the partnership, Ramkumar Subramaniam, CEO and co-founder of GuardianLink, said Twitter’s NFT experiment is an important step to take NFTs and blockchain technology mainstream.

The experiment expands the creative canvas of a Tweet and gives developers more options to engage with audiences on Twitter in a visually appealing, interactive, and customizable way.

"Our NFT marketplace Jump.trade already has had the distinction of selling more than 55,000 NFTs in less than 10 minutes during its MCL drop. This partnership with Twitter will be crucial in taking forward our endeavor of making NFTs available for all,” says Kameshwaran Elangovan, co-founder of GuardianLink.