Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

L&T Infotech, Mindtree Merge Into Single Entity 'LTIMindtree'

Upon the scheme becoming effective, all shareholders of Mindtree will be issued shares of LTI at the ratio of 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree.

L&T Infotech, Mindtree Merge Into Single Entity 'LTIMindtree'
Mindtree.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 5:20 pm

L&T Infotech and Mindtree on Friday announced a mega-merger to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider, exceeding $3.5 billion in combined revenue, according to a statement.

The name of the combined entity will be 'LTIMindtree', the statement said.

Related stories

Merger Deal Between L&T Infotech, Mindtree Might Take Place Next Week: Report

L&T Infotech's Q4 Profit Jumps 17% To Rs 637.5 Crore

In an all-share deal, L&T Infotech will offer 73 shares for every 100 shares of Mindtree. 

"Upon the scheme becoming effective, all shareholders of Mindtree will be issued shares of LTI at the ratio of 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree," as per the statement.

The new shares of LTI so issued will be traded on the NSE and BSE. Larsen & Toubro Limited will hold 68.73 per cent of LTI after the merger.

The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the merger, LTI Chairman AM Naik said, "The highly complementary businesses of LTI and Mindtree will make this integration a 'win-win' proposition for our customers, investors, shareholders, and employees".

Elaborating on the merger, Naik told reporters that DC Chatterjee will lead the merged entity. 

LTI CEO Sanjay Jalona has resigned from the company, citing personal reasons. 

"Given that recent industry shifts (e.g., prominence of large deals, preference for end-to-end offerings) are benefitting at-scale players, the two companies have decided that the time is appropriate to combine the strengths of both organizations to better serve the customers," the statement said. 

Tags

Business L&T Infotech Mindtree LTIMindtree IT Company IT Companies IT Sector IT Firms IT Industry Information Technology
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'