Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Wednesday

On Tuesday the BSE Sensex fell over 350 points whereas the Nifty 50 index slipped below 16,600. 

Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Wednesday
Sensex.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 8:31 am

The Indian equities benchmarks are likely to open on a negative note on Wednesday as indicated by the Nifty Futures on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Index was trading 20.5 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 16,539

Related stories

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Nifty Likely To Stage A Pullback Rally; Key Support At 15,900

On Tuesday the BSE Sensex fell over 350 points whereas the Nifty 50 index slipped below 16,600. 

US Markets 

The major indices in the US traded lower on Tuesday amidst worries of recession, inflation and rising interest rates. TheS&P 500 slipped 26.90 points or 0.6 per cent to 4,132. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 222.84 points or 0.7 per cent to 32,990. The Nasdaq Composite was down 49.74 points or 0.4 per cent to 12,081. 

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were trading lower in early trade on Tuesday amidst weak global cues. The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.22 per cent at 21,373, whereas the Shanghai Composite and South Korea’s KOSPI indices were trading flat. While the Shenzhen component was down 0.35 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.69 per cent. 

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors remained the net sellers worth Rs 1,003 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors remained the net buyers worth Rs 1,845 crore on Tuesday, according to the data available on NSE. 

Stocks To Watch

Bharat Dynamics, Bata India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Quess Corp and HFCL. 

Oil Prices

The crude oil prices were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday, after the European Union agreed for a 90 per cent ban on Russian oil. The Brent crude oil benchmark for August delivery surged 78 cents to $116.38 per barrel, whereas the US West Texas Intermediate was up 63 cents to $115 per barrel at 0037GMT. 

Rupee

The Rupee declined by 17 paise to close at its all-time low of 77.71 against US Dollar on Tuesday. 

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty Stock Market Stock Market Outlook Equity Markets Asian Markets US Markets Foreign Institutional Investors FII
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Titans Celebrate IPL 2022 Win In Style

Gujarat Titans Celebrate IPL 2022 Win In Style

Dheeraj Dhoopar To Leave 'Kundali Bhagya' After The Show Takes A 5-Year Leap?

Dheeraj Dhoopar To Leave 'Kundali Bhagya' After The Show Takes A 5-Year Leap?