Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Tuesday

The Indian equities benchmarks are likely to open on a negative note on Tuesday as indicated by the Nifty Futures trading at Singapore Exchange. At 7:38 am, the SGX was trading 100 points or 0.61 per cent lower at 16,471.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex dipped 93.91 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 55,675.32, whereas the Nifty 50 index fell 14.75 points or 0.09 per cent to finish at 16,569.

US Markets

The major indices in the US were trading higher on Monday at the back of China relaxing some tough Covid-19 measures, even as inflation and interest rate hikes continue to worry investors. The S&P surged 12.89 points or 0.3 per cent to 4,121, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 16.08 points to 32,915. The Nasdaq Composite surged 48.64 points or 0.4 per cent to 12,061.

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were trading on a mixed note in early trade on Tuesday. While the Hang Seng index traded 0.48 per cent lower, South Korea’s KOSPI was down 1.38 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 0.40 per cent higher. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.27 per cent, whereas Shenzhen Component was trading 0.48 per cent higher.

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) continued to remain the net sellers worth Rs 2,397 crore whereas the domestic institutional investors remained the net buyers worth Rs 1,940 crore on Tuesday, as per the data available on NSE.

Stocks To Watch

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices were trading higher on Tuesday amidst the relaxation of Covid-19 curbs in China. The Brent crude futures surged 19 cents 0r 0.2 per cent at $119.70 per barrel at 0050 GMT.

Rupee

Rupee inched 2 paise lower to close at 77.64 against the US Dollar on Monday.