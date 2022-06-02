Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Thursday

The Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open with a negative start on Thursday as indicated by the SGX index. The Nifty Futures on the Singapore Exchange was 68.50 points or 0.41 per cent down at 16,439.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex slipped over 185 points or 0.33 per cent at 55,381, whereas the Nifty 50 index dipped 61.80 points or 0.37 per cent at 16,522.

US Markets

The major indices in the US were trading lower after reports emerged that the manufacturing growth in the country was stronger last month than expected. The S&P 500 slipped 30.92 points or 0.7 per cent to 4,101, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 176.89 points or 0.5 per cent to 32,813. The Nasdaq Composite index was down 86.93 points or 0.7 per cent to 11,994.

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were trading lower amidst weak global cues. Japan’s Nikkeui 225 was down 0.24 per cent at 27,389, whereas Hang Seng Index slipped 1.28 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI was trading 1.01 per cent lower in early trade. While Shanghai Composite was down 0.24 per cent, China’s Shenzhen Component slipped 0.19 per cent.

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers worth Rs 1,930 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers worth Rs 984 crore on Thursday, according to the data available on NSE.

Stocks To Watch

Vedanta, Eicher, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Oil Prices

The crude oil prices were trading lower on Thursday. The Brent crude oil benchmark slipped $2.76 or 2.4 per cent at $113.53 per barrel at 0024 GMT, whereas the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $2.89 or 2.9 per cent to $112.37 per barrel.

Rupee

Rupee recovered 71 paise higher to close at 77.50 against US Dollars.