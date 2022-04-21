ED Raids Jindal Steel's Offices In New Delhi, Gurugram Over Forex Violations: Report

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids at offices of Jindal Steel Power Limited in New Delhi and Gurugram, over alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), CNBC TV18 reported citing sources.

JSPL, which ranked as the fifth-largest crude-steel producer in 2021, did not immediately respond to the queries sent by the news agency.

Notably, on Thursday, the shares of Jindal Steel plunged as much as 6 per cent. At 2:38 pm, its stocks were down 2.6 per cent at Rs 541.

Apart from JSPL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, and Nippon Steel India are the key steel manufacturers in India.