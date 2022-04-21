Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
ED Raids Jindal Steel's Offices In New Delhi, Gurugram Over Forex Violations: Report

On Thursday, the shares of Jindal Steel plunged as much as 6 per cent. At 2:38 pm, its stocks were down 2.6 per cent at Rs 541. 

ED Raids Jindal Steel's Offices In New Delhi, Gurugram Over Forex Violations: Report
Updated: 21 Apr 2022 2:48 pm

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids at offices of Jindal Steel Power Limited in New Delhi and Gurugram, over alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), CNBC TV18 reported citing sources. 

JSPL, which ranked as the fifth-largest crude-steel producer in 2021, did not immediately respond to the queries sent by the news agency. 

Notably, on Thursday, the shares of Jindal Steel plunged as much as 6 per cent. At 2:38 pm, its stocks were down 2.6 per cent at Rs 541. 

Apart from JSPL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, and Nippon Steel India are the key steel manufacturers in India. 

