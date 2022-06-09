Jio-bp To Install EV Charging, Swapping Infra At Omaxe Properties

Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
In a statement to media, the firms said Omaxe will be a partner in establishing a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles

Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs.

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 5:35 pm

Jio-bp - the fuel retailing joint venture between Reliance Industries and supermajor bp - will set up EV charging and battery swapping stations at properties of real estate developer Omaxe in 12 cities as it looks to take mobility solutions to doorstep of users.

In a statement to media, the firms said Omaxe will be a partner in establishing a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles.

"Jio-bp will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner," it said.

As penetration of EVs -- automobiles powered by electric power that use energy stored in rechargeable batteries --  increases, Jio-bp feel charging infrastructure needs to be set up at commercial establishments. It is working with developers and real estate players in the country.

"Jio-bp will install 24x7 EV charging infrastructure for two and four wheelers at Omaxe properties," the statement said.

Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs.

"Leveraging the best of Reliance and bp's strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain," the statement said.

The joint venture's EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.

In the last 34 years, Omaxe has established a strong footprint in several cities of North and Central India. It has delivered a wide range of real estate projects - from integrated townships to offices, malls and high street projects. 

