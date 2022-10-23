ISRO’s Rocket Successfully Places 36 OneWeb Satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 36 OneWeb Satellites on Sunday. The Space Agency announced at 01:42 am that the launch of the LVM3 M2/OneWeb-1 mission is successful. All 36 satellites have been placed in the intended orbit. "This launch by ISRO and NSIL is one of the biggest commercial orders by India's premier space organisation, and the first using the LVM3 rocket," OneWeb claimed.

As a part of the OneWeb India-1 or Launch Vehicle Mark Three (LVM3) M2 mission, these satellites were placed into low-Earth orbit. It was also the maiden commercial launch of India’s heaviest launch vehicle LVM3, also known as GSLV Mark Three.

The launch, which was displayed on the mega screens, was applauded by a group of invitees sitting in the gallery.

With the launch of the OneWeb satellites, New Space India Ltd (NIL) the commercial arm of the ISRO made its debut with the LVM3 vehicle in space. The GSLV Mark Three vehicle became the first Indian rocket carrying a payload of 5,796 KG.

The ISRO chairman S. Somenath expressed his joy over the new launch. We started the early Diwali celebrations at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Business Standard reported.

This was the 14th launch of the organisation, OneWeb. From agitation to separation, each stage of the launch was cheered and whistled by a packed audience present at the centre. However, they did not get a chance to capturise the moment as the authority instructed them to switch off all their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of broadband satellites.

Formally known as Network Access Accessories Ltd, OneWeb is a joint venture between India’s Bharati Enterprises and the UK Government. The satellites of the organisation are arranged in 12 orbital planes with 12 satellites in each plane at 1,200 km circular orbit, Business Standard reported.