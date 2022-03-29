IRCTC Tour Package To Kochi, Munnar, Alleppey, Trivandrum: Cost, Other Details Here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering six days and five nights package to Kochi, Alleppey, Munnar, and Trivandrum. The tourism package will begin from Hyderabad on May 3 and May 5. For single occupancy, the package costs Rs 36,650. For double occupancy, the package costs Rs 28,000 per person and for triple occupancy, the package costs Rs 26,550 per person. The cost of a child with a bed (5 to 11 years of age) is Rs 23,650, whereas the cost of a child without a bed is Rs 20,600 and Rs 13,500, respectively.

Itinerary Of IRCTC Tourism Package

On Day 1, after arriving at the Kochi airport and checking into the hotel, the tourists are arranged to visit Fort Kochi which covers the Jewish Synagogue, Dutch Palace, St Francis Church & Chinese fishing nets, and evening at Marine drive.

On Day 2, while en route to Munnar, the tourists are arranged to visit Cheerapara waterfalls, and the tea museum, followed by checking into a hotel in Munnar.

On Day 3, after breakfast, the tourists will proceed for sightseeing in Munnar. They are arranged to visit Mettupetty Dam, Echo Point, Kundla Dam Lake. They will have an overnight stay in Munnar.

On Day 4, the tourists will depart from Alleppey. After arriving in Alleppey, they will visit Lake Vembanad for boating, and Alleppey Beach.

On Day 5, while en route to Trivandrum, the tourists will visit Jatayu Earth Centre, and later check into a hotel in Trivandrum.

On Day 6, the tourists will visit Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple early morning, and Napier Museum. They will be boarded at Trivandrum Airport to board a flight to Hyderabad.