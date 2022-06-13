Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Investor Wealth Tumbles Over Rs 5.47 Lakh Crore In Early Trade

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 1,568.46 points to 52,734.98 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 451.9 points to 15,749.90.

Investor Wealth Tumbles Over Rs 5.47 Lakh Crore In Early Trade
Source-Press Trust Of India.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 2:44 pm

Equity investors became poorer by over Rs 5.47 lakh crore in early trade on Monday amid an extremely weak trend in the broader market with the Sensex plunging over 1,500 points.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 1,568.46 points to 52,734.98 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 451.9 points to 15,749.90.

In line with the weak trend in equities, the market capitalization of BSE-listed firms eroded from Rs 5,47,410.81 crore to Rs 2,46,36,948.05 crore in morning trade.

Related stories

Inflation Data, Fed Interest Rate Decision Major Factors To Drive Markets This Week: Analysts

"Nifty opened gap down as equity markets across the globe are witnessing a sell-off after US May inflation data accelerated to four decades high, which raised concerns about aggressive rate hikes by US Fed in the upcoming monetary policy meeting due this Wednesday. On the domestic side, India's inflation data is due on Monday on account of which nervousness is likely to be seen in the market," said Hemang Jani, Head Equity Strategy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC were among the major laggards from the Sensex pack.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai were trading with deep cuts.

Stock exchanges in the US ended sharply lower on Friday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,973.95 crore on Friday, as per exchange data. 

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty Foreign Institutional Investors Stock Market Domestic Institutional Investors FII DII Market Capitalization Mcap Market Valuation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview