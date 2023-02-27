Infosys Rolls Out Private 5G-As-A-Service To Drive Business Value For Enterprise Clients

Indian IT services major Infosys on Monday announced the roll-out of private 5G-as-a-Service to drive business value for its enterprise clients globally.

Infosys’ wireless 5G expertise and its private network management solution ensure high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises, the company said in a statement.

"The private 5G-as-a-Service is customised to the specific needs of clients and is implemented in an agile and timebound manner. To reduce the complexity of deployment, Infosys has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product vendors and tested against different use case requirements," the release said.

Infosys' private 5G-as-a-Service incorporates multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), which reduces network lag by minimising the time required for data processing.

"This enables a much more reliable network operation for high-bandwidth enterprise use cases such as remote-guided vehicles, drone-based real-time analytics, high-definition media and video analytics, metaverse solutions and a variety of IoT/industrial IoT (Internet of Things) applications," it said.