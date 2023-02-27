Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Infosys Rolls Out Private 5G-As-A-Service To Drive Business Value For Enterprise Clients

Home Business

Infosys Rolls Out Private 5G-As-A-Service To Drive Business Value For Enterprise Clients

Infosys' private 5G-as-a-Service incorporates multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), which reduces network lag by minimising the time required for data processing

Infosys
Infosys

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 8:51 pm

Indian IT services major Infosys on Monday announced the roll-out of private 5G-as-a-Service to drive business value for its enterprise clients globally.

Infosys’ wireless 5G expertise and its private network management solution ensure high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises, the company said in a statement.

"The private 5G-as-a-Service is customised to the specific needs of clients and is implemented in an agile and timebound manner. To reduce the complexity of deployment, Infosys has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product vendors and tested against different use case requirements," the release said.

Related stories

Infosys Collaborates With Microsoft To Drive Industry Adoption Of Cloud

Moody's Affirms Ratings Of TCS, Infosys With Stable Outlook

Infosys Layoffs To Affect 600 Freshers Who Failed Internal Test: Report

Infosys' private 5G-as-a-Service incorporates multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), which reduces network lag by minimising the time required for data processing.

"This enables a much more reliable network operation for high-bandwidth enterprise use cases such as remote-guided vehicles, drone-based real-time analytics, high-definition media and video analytics, metaverse solutions and a variety of IoT/industrial IoT (Internet of Things) applications," it said.

Tags

Business Infosys 5G 5G Technology
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

No Scandal At Scandal Point

No Scandal At Scandal Point