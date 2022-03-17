Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Moody's Slashes 2022 India Growth Estimate To 9.1% Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

It said India is particularly vulnerable to high oil prices, given that it is a large importer of crude oil. Because India is a surplus producer of grain, agricultural exports will benefit in the short-term from high prevailing prices.

Moody's Slashes 2022 India Growth Estimate To 9.1% Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
India's growth is likely to be 5.4 per cent in 2023.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 11:46 am

Moody's on Thursday slashed India's growth estimate for the current year to 9.1 per cent, from 9.5 per cent earlier, saying high fuel and fertilizer import bills could limit the government's capital expenditure.

In its Global Macro Outlook 2022-23 (March 2022 Update) titled, Economic Growth will suffer as fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine builds, the rating agency said that India's growth is likely to be 5.4 per cent in 2023.

Related stories

Oil Imports In India, Thailand To Be Hit Hardest Amongst APAC Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis: S&P Global

It said India is particularly vulnerable to high oil prices, given that it is a large importer of crude oil. Because India is a surplus producer of grain, agricultural exports will benefit in the short-term from high prevailing prices.

"High fuel and potentially fertilizer costs would weigh on government finances down the road, potentially limiting planned capital spending. For all of these reasons, we have lowered our 2022 growth forecasts for India by 0.4 percentage points. We now expect the economy to grow by 9.1 pc this year," Moody's Investors Service said.

It said that the forecast revisions also factor in the somewhat stronger underlying momentum than the agency had not accounted for previously. 

Tags

Business National Indian Economy Economy India GDP Indian Growth Estimate Crude Oil Crude Oil Price Russia-Ukraine Tension Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine Conflict GDP Gdp, India, Growth
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explainer: Who's A War Criminal, And Who Gets To Decide?

Explainer: Who's A War Criminal, And Who Gets To Decide?

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue - Full Details

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue - Full Details