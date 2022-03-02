Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
India's Exports Rise 22.36% To $33.81 Billion In February

Imports during the month too jumped by about 35 per cent to $55 billion

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 7:14 pm

India's exports rose by 22.36 per cent to $33.81 billion in February on account of healthy growth in sectors like engineering, petroleum and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to $21.19 billion, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.  

Imports during the month too jumped by about 35 per cent to $55 billion.

The trade deficit, the difference between imports and exports, stood at $13.12 billion in February 2021.  

"India's merchandise export in April 2021-February 2022 was $374.05 billion, an increase of 45.80 per cent over $256.55 billion in April 2020-February 2021," it said. 

Imports during the 11-month period rose by 59.21 per cent to $550.12 billion.  

Trade deficit during this period widened to $176.07 billion as against $88.99 billion during April-February 2020-21.

