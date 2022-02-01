Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Corporate Affairs Minister Gets Higher Allocation Of Rs 733 Core For Next Fiscal Year

In the Union Budget 2022-23, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, the amount allocated for the ministry includes revenue component of Rs 692.52 crore and capital component of Rs 40.50 crore.

Corporate Affairs Minister Gets Higher Allocation Of Rs 733 Core For Next Fiscal Year
money allocation -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:43 pm

The corporate affairs ministry will get a higher allocation of Rs 733.02 crore in the next financial year starting from April 1 compared to the amount set aside in 2021-22.

In the Union Budget 2022-23, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, the amount allocated for the ministry includes revenue component of Rs 692.52 crore and capital component of Rs 40.50 crore.

The total amount is about 11 per cent more than the revised estimates for the current financial year ending March 31, 2022 and nearly 3 per cent higher than the earlier estimate.

For the ongoing fiscal year, the allocation was Rs 712.13 crore and the same was later revised to Rs 659.75 crore.

According to the budget document, out of the total allocation of Rs 733.02 crore for the next financial year, an amount of Rs 58.02 crore would be for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and Rs 46 crore for the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

An amount of Rs 6.17 crore would be allocated for Corporate Data Management (CDM) system. The scheme of CDM seeks to create an in-house data mining and analytics facility in the ministry to effectively utilise the vast repository of information held in its corporate registry.

In addition to providing authentic and clean data to all stakeholders in a more accessible manner, the facility aims at making available the information in an organised and structured manner to the ministry and to other policy and decision making agencies within and outside the government, as per the document.

Besides, Data Mining System (DMS) provides for expenditure under capital section for procurement of additional software licences and IT related products for CDM System.

Tags

Business Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2022 Indian Budget 2022 Finance Minister & Ministry
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Tata Teleservices Decides Against Converting AGR Dues Into Equity

Tata Teleservices Decides Against Converting AGR Dues Into Equity

Clean Energy Projects To Help Achieve 100 MT Coal Gasification By 2030: Coal Minister

Final Framework For New SEZ Law To Be Taken In 4-6 Months: Piyush Goyal

Budget 2022: Rs 1,711 Crore Is Allocated For The Expenes Of Union Cabinet, Ministers

Government To Introduce Battery Swapping Policy, Special Mobility Zones For EV Transport

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top