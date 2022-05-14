Saturday, May 14, 2022
India Bans Wheat Exports With Immediate Effect

The export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (LoC) have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed

AP Photo/Channi Anand

Updated: 14 May 2022 12:11 pm

India has banned wheat exports with immediate effect as part of measures to control rising domestic prices, according to official notification.

However, the export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (LoC) have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated May 13. 

"The export policy of wheat … is prohibited with immediate effect…," the DGFT said.

It also clarified that wheat exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.

In a separate notification, the DGFT announced the easing of export conditions for onion seeds.

"The export policy of onion seeds has been put under the restricted category, with immediate fact," it said.

The export of onion seeds was earlier prohibited.
 

Tags

Business Wheat Exports Wheat Export Ban Indian Wheat Exports Onion Seeds Directorate General Of Foreign Trade DGFT Export Shipments Indian Exports
