Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India At 8% Growth Can Double Economy In 7-8 Years: Rajiv Kumar

He said that the target of becoming a $5-trillion economy is not rhetoric, adding that the country is already a $2.7 trillion economy and it just needs to double it.  

India At 8% Growth Can Double Economy In 7-8 Years: Rajiv Kumar
Indian Economy.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 1:23 pm

India can double its economy in about 7-8 years if it grows at 8 per cent, which is feasible as the country has sustained a growth rate of 8.5 per cent earlier for a long time, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.  

"If things remain normal, and we are not witnessing the fourth wave of the pandemic or any ghastly outcome in Ukraine then we can achieve 8 per cent growth because we have done that. If we can do it, we can achieve the doubling of the economy is about 7-8 years," Kumar said while speaking at the APB Network's 'Ideas of India' summit here.  

Related stories

Indian Economy Better Placed To Deal With Any Challenge, Says RBI Governor

Indian Economy Poised For Recovery, But High Crude Prices Worrisome : CEA

He said that the target of becoming a $5-trillion economy is not rhetoric, adding that the country is already a $2.7 trillion economy and it just needs to double it.  

Noting that India has sustained an 8.5 per cent growth rate in 2003-2011, he said, "We must recognize the fact that India is the only country which will have to achieve this growth (8 per cent) while fully taking care of the environment." 

Tags

Business National Indian Economy Economy Indian GDP NITI Aayog Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine War NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's World Cup: India Eye Maiden Title

Women's World Cup: India Eye Maiden Title

Two Years Of Covid Lockdown: The Sorry State Of Bollywood’s Junior Artists Continues

Two Years Of Covid Lockdown: The Sorry State Of Bollywood’s Junior Artists Continues