Important Information For September 23 Stock Trading Strategy

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open on lower on Friday as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange amid weak global cues. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures fell 0.6 per cent or 104 points to 17,536.

Here are key things to know before market opens on Friday:

US Markets

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, deepening their losses for the week, as central banks around the world raised interest rates to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about half as much, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.4%.

Central banks in Europe and Asia increased rates a day after the Federal Reserve made another big rate hike and signaled more were on the way. The goal is to cool down economies by making it more expensive to borrow money. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Fed action, rose significantly.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 31.94 points, or 0.8%, to 3,757.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.10 points, or 0.4%, to 30,076.68.

The Nasdaq fell 153.39 points, or 1.4%, to 11,066.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 39.85 points, or 2.3%, to 1,722.31.

Gold and Crude Oil Price Check

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 55 cents to $83.49 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 63 cents to $90.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.52 a gallon. October heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.41 a gallon. October natural gas fell 69 cents to $7.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $5.40 to $1,681.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 14 cents to $19.62 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.47 a pound.

The dollar fell to 142.49 Japanese yen from 143.46 yen. The euro fell to 98.31 cents from 99.09 cents.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,510 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 263 crore.