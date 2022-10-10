Important Information For October 10 Stock Trading Strategy

The Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open lower on Monday as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures declined 1.54 per cent or 271 points to 17,043 amid weak global cues.

Here are key things to know before market opens on Monday:

Asian Markets

Most of the Asian markets were trading lower with Japan's Nikkei down 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2.14 per cent, Taiwan Weighted fell 1.4 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI declined 0.22 per cent

US Markets

Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, as stocks fell sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely.

The S&P 500 ended 2.8% lower after briefly dropping 3.3% as traders weighed a government report showing employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1% and the Nasdaq composite lost 3.8%.

Wall Street is worried the Federal Reserve could see that as proof the economy has yet to slow enough to get inflation under control. That could clear the way for the Fed to continue hiking interest rates aggressively, something that risks causing a recession if done too severely.

Gold and Crude Oil Price Check

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $4.19 to $92.64 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $3.50 to $97.92 a barrel.

Gold for December delivery fell $11.50 to $1,709.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 40 cents to $20.26 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.39 a pound.

The dollar rose to 145.36 Japanese yen from 145.07 yen. The euro fell to 97.37 cents from 97.94 cents.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,251 crore on Friday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 545 crore.

Stocks In Focus

Allcargo Logistics: Logistics firm Allcargo Group is bullish on its business prospects and expects to grow at an average 15 per cent annually, mainly driven by organic growth, its Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty has said.

The company is also looking to be among the top 10 players in the global logistics space in the next 3-4 years.

IDBI Bank: In a first, the government has made it mandatory for interested buyers of IDBI Bank to provide details for security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the first stage of the bidding process.

So far, in all instances of CPSE privatisation, the government would seek details regarding security clearance of the bidders at the second stage of the bidding process.

This meant that bidders who qualified in the first or the Expression of Interest (EoI) round, were required to seek security clearance from the government while placing their financial bids.

State Bank of India: The State Bank of India (SBI) has lined up various non-performing assets up for sale this month and the next, including the fraud account of Sintex BAPL, to recover over Rs 746 crore.

In an auction scheduled for November 4, SBI will put up NPAs for sale to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs)/ financial institutions (FIs), banks or Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

Reliance Industries: A brand new floating production system of Reliance Industries Ltd was involved in a minor collision with a barge off the east coast, but no one was injured and project work has not been impacted, the company said.

The Ruby floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel destined for the deep-water MJ gas condensate development in the KG-D6 block in the Bay of Bengal, was involved in a collision with an accommodating barge, causing minor damage to the vessel.

Ambuja Cements: Ambuja Cements Ltd on Saturday said it has received shareholders' approval for all proposals in its EGM, including a resolution to raise Rs 20,000 crore from an Adani group firm and appointment of Gautam Adani and others on the board of the company.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) has passed the special resolution proposing to raise Rs 20,000 crore by issuing securities on a preferential basis to Harmonia Trade and Investment Ltd, an Adani group entity, with 91.37 per cent votes, Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory update.