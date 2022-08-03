Important Information For August 3 Stock Trading Strategy

The key benchmark indices are likely to start on a positive note, as indicated by global cues.

In early morning deals on Wednesday, SGX Nifty is quoting 51 points higher at 17,377.

On Tuesday, key indices Sensex and Nifty closed with marginal gains, extending the winning streak for the fifth day.

NSE Nifty finished 5 points higher at 17,345 whereas Sensex ended 20 points higher at 58,136 levels.

Among sectors power & FMCG indices rose the most while realty and IT indices fell the most.

On Tuesday, Dow Jones closed 1.23 per cent south, Nasdaq went off 0.16 per cent, S&P 500 shed 0.67 per cent whereas Small Cap 2000 added 0.18 per cent.

Asian markets

In early morning deals on Wednesday, Japanese Nikkei is up by 0.54 per cent, Hong Kong's Heng Seng is down by 2.36 per cent whereas Chinese Shanghai is trading flat around its previous close.

FII DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought ₹825.18 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought 117.79 crore worth of shares on August 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Rupee jumps 53 paise

The rupee rallied 53 paise -- its best single-day gain in over 11 months -- to close at an over one-month high of 78.53 against the US dollar on Tuesday.