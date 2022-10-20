How To Change UPI Pin Via Google Pay; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

Google Pay, an online payment system developed by Google has become extremely popular in the country ever since people started preferring online transactions over cash/cheque. Also called GPay, the platform caters to various needs and allows users to send or receive money, pay bills, shop online, order food and so many other things. As security concerns heighten, many people also wonder how to change the UPI pin via Google Pay. Let’s take a look.

All the transactions done via Google Pay are usually secured by a UPI Pin, which is a four to six digit number, often entered to either access the GPay app or when making a new payment. Since the online transaction platform allows users to pay directly from their bank accounts, it is here where the UPI Pin comes useful.

Usually, a UPI Pin is set when a user first adds their bank account details in GPay. However, sometimes, due to various reasons, a user may want to change their UPI Pin as well. Here is a step-by-step guide on to change this pin for all the online transactions.

How to change UPI Pin using GPay – Steps