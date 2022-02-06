Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

How Can NRIs Save On Taxes In India?

NRIs can invest in many products in India to save on taxes. But there are a few that are not open for NRIs.

How Can NRIs Save On Taxes In India?
TAX

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 10:01 am

Income earned abroad is not taxable in India, but other income (salary or income received in India or from a business in India) may be taxable for NRIs. Apart from these, rental income from houses located in India, interest received in a savings account and fixed deposits held in Indian banks, capital gains income from capital assets such as house property, shares and securities, gold, etc. are taxable in India.
Read more in Outlook Money latest story.
Once you have figured out which of your incomes and/or investments are taxable in India, find out the relevant tax slab so that you know your tax rate. Based on the income slab, NRIs may choose between the old and new tax regimes. Read more about the old and new tax regimes here.
For those whose earnings in India fall under the high-income tax bracket, it may be better to not go for the new tax regime. But there is a limitation here. A resident individual whose total income does not exceed Rs5 lakh is entitled to a tax rebate of 100 per cent of income tax or an amount of Rs12,500, whichever is less. This tax rebate is not available to an NRI.
The tax rates for NRIs and residents are the same but there are differences based on age. The basic exemption limit is Rs2.5 lakh, irrespective of age (for resident senior citizens above 60 to 80 years, the exemption limit is Rs3 lakh, and Rs5 lakh for super senior citizens above 80 years under the old tax regime). Surcharge and health and education cess rates are the same for NRIs and resident individuals.

What’s Available For Tax Deduction?  
NRIs can get tax deductions on certain products, many of which come under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, but there are others too.
Section 80C Instruments (maximum deduction of up to Rs1.5 lakh): Life insurance premium, children’s tuition fee paid in India, principal repayment on home loan to buy a house in India, investment in equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS).
Section 80D Deduction: Rs 25,000 for premium paid for health insurance for self, spouse and dependent children. Additional Rs25,000 for health insurance of parents if they are under 60 years.
Section 80TTA: Up to Rs10,000 deduction on interest earned on savings account.

What’s Not Available?
There are some avenues where the rules differ for residents and NRIs.
Public Provident Fund: NRIs cannot open a new PPF account. If you have an existing PPF account, you can’t extend it after it completes 15 years
Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS): NRIs are not eligible to invest
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Not available to NRIs

Overall, if you are choosing financial products as an NRI, weigh the usability first, and then consider the taxability. Also remember that taxable as well as tax-exempt incomes have to be mentioned in the tax return. So, do remember to file tax returns and to include all relevant details.

Tags

Business Income Tax Income Tax Online Portal Income Tax Return
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

5 Ways To Check If Your Health Cover Is Adequate

5 Ways To Check If Your Health Cover Is Adequate

LIC Offers Opportunity For Policyholders To Revive Lapsed Policies

Bank Of Baroda Profit Doubles To Rs 2,197 Crore In December Quarter

Reliance Jio Faces Service Outage In Mumbai

Ashneer Grover Is The Start-Up Guy With No Regrets

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics